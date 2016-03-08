From Maldini to Rio Ferdinand: The footballers who tried other sports after finishing their career

Who says that football is forever? After taking off the boots or gloves, many have thought of rebuilding their lives and even changing sports. Some of the most famous footballers have gone through this, some on a minor scale, while others were successful even in their 'second sport.



Adebayo Akinfenwa is one of the less famous footballers. He weighs 100 kilos, plays for Wycombe in League One and is an important player for his team. However, at the age of 36 years, he is thinking about the future after football and recently he confessed to feeling ready for wrestling and he would have already discussed this opportunity with ​Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.



And he wouldn't be the first footballer to change sports after handing his boots. Click on the gallery to see some of the professional footballers who went on a different sporting path after finishing their career, from Paolo Maldini to Rio Ferdinand and other.