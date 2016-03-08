From Man City to Dortmund: many teams on Demiral; Juve's stance
05 January at 10:45Merih Demiral has been getting much more continuity for Juventus in the past couple of weeks which has once again raised the awareness of his capabilities across Europe.
As reported by Tuttosport, in the past few days, Manchester City, Leicester, Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund have come forward for the former Sassuolo man. All important offers, between 35 and 40 million euros.
Aside from the differences in language, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici gave the same answer which he gave to Milan during the summer: "No, thank you".
It is true that the market is unpredictable and can change overnight but at the moment there is no intention of sacrificing the Turkish star. As mentioned, Sarri has given the defender more continuity recently and is convinced that he still has significant growth margins.
In addition, the management is aware of the international panorama of central defenders and is aware of how high the demand for the role is, which is why they side with the coach on this matter and, as of now, Demiral is set to stay at the Allianz Stadium.
Go to comments