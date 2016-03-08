From March to March: An infinite season for Lucas Paqueta with Flamengo and AC Milan

Lucas Paqueta will play his twelfth match out of 12 today since his arrival in Italy. The Brazilian starlet has had a very long season, during which he missed only 4 matches with Flamengo.



On March 15, 2018, while Milan were coming out of Arsenal's hands in the Europa League three days before the match against Chievo in the league, Paqueta played against Ecuadorian side Emelec in the Copa Libertadores for Flamengo.



The 21-year-old was also on the field when Gattuso's team finished their season against Fiorentina in May and again during the summer holidays of his current teammates, as well as on the occasion of the return of Leonardo and Maldini at the club between July and August.



In short, from March of last year to today, the Brazilian with the shirt number 39 on his back has missed only 4 matches.



An impressive statistic for the midfielder. He featured under both Carpegiani and Dorival Junior at Flamengo. Until the end of the season in December, Paqueta was always deployed as a starter by Dorival except for one occasion, the penultimate league match against Cruzeiro at the end of November, when Paqueta's move to Milan was already a done deal.



Overall, Paqueta has played 50 games throughout the year and the one tonight at the Bentegodi will be his 51st.