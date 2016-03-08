From Martial to Aubameyang: all Inter targets in case Lautaro leaves
23 February at 20:00The season is still in progress but many rumours are circulating about the months to come already, especially in relation to the transfer market. One of the teams most discussed is Inter Milan which has been mentioned especially in relation with Lautaro Martinez' potential transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid.
The general feeling is that the attacking department of Antonio Conte's team will be almost totally renewed compared to what the coach currently has at his disposal.
The only certainty seems to be Romelu Lukaku. For the rest, however, there are many question marks, as reported by Tuttosport (via fcinter1908.it).
Mauro Icardi's transfer, whether to PSG or to another club, will represent a fundamental step for the summer transfer market of the Nerazzurri. There will be reinforcements in almost every department and in particular in the attack.
Lautaro Martinez is being strongly pursued by Barcelona, while it seems unlikely that Alexis Sanchez will stay at the club after his loan from Manchester United expires. Esposito will turn 18 in July and will sign a contract until 2025 but it will be up to Conte to decide whether to keep him or loan him out for the season.
For this reason, Marotta and Ausilio are evaluating many profiles for the attack who could complete the department. Two interesting names are Mertens and Giroud, whose contracts with Napoli and Chelsea, respectively, expire at the end of the season.
But the management is also looking at some more expensive players, who could potentially take Lautaro's place. Those are, for example, Aubameyang or Anthony Martial. However, the real dream seems to be Antoine Griezmann, who could be included in a potential deal with the Argentinian. But for now, this seems unlikely given the high costs.
