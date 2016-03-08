From Mertens to Kurzawa: Inter targetting numerous players on free transfer
10 November at 15:30As we reported this morning, citing Il Mattino, Dries Mertens is a player that Inter Milan are targetting very concretely, as the Belgian's contract with Napoli expires next summer and contract renewal talks with De Laurentiis are stalled. But the attacker might not be the only reinforcement on a free transfer conducted by CEO Marotta.
In addition to Mertens, attention should also be paid to other profiles that in a couple of months will be free to negotiate a contract with a new club for July. In particular, according to Corriere delllo Sport (via calciomercato.it), the Nerazzurri would be interested in two fullbacks, whose contracts are expiring at Paris Saint-Germain.
The first name is right-back Thomas Meunier, Mertens' compatriot, while the second player is Frenchman Layvin Kurzawa. Two interesting names that seemed to have overtaken Jan Vertonghen from Tottenham in the hierarchy of necessary transfers. Both are unlikely to arrive but it seems that the transfer of at least one of the fullbacks is a real possibility.
