From Milan: Concrete interest in Udinese’s De Paul, negotiations with agent
22 January at 18:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing league rivals Udinese’s midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs—including Milan who are eager to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign—for quite some time.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Milan’s hierarchy has held negotiations with the agent of the player—Agustin Jimenez—on Wednesday at the club’s headquarter.
Jimenez is also an agent of Racing club’s midfielder Matías Zaracho who has also been attracting interest from Milan recently.
De Paul has been with Udinese since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia for a reported transfer fee of just €3 million.
Since then, the Argentina international has represented his current club in 129 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 22 goals and also provided 20 assists.
Daniele Longo
