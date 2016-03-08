From Milan, decision to sell Suso is final
08 January at 10:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have decided to sell winger Suso in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com
The Spain international has not been able to produce the kind of performances expected of him normally in the ongoing season and there have been reports that his time at the San Siro might come to an end in the near future.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy have decided to sell Suso in the January transfer window in order to revamp the squad which is currently placed outside the top 10 in the Serie A.
Suso has been at Milan since the summer of 2015 when he moved from English Premier League outfit Liverpool as a free-agent.
Since then, the 26-year-old has represented his current club in 152 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 24 goals along with providing 31 assists.
