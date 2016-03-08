From Milan, idea of Roma’s Under
15 January at 10:25Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are considering making a move for league rivals AS Roma’s winger Cengiz Under in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turkey international has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign due to number of injuries.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are interested in signing Under as a possible replacement of winger Suso who is expected to leave San Siro before the end of the transfer window.
However, the report further stated that Milan’s hierarchy are aware that the deal is very hard to complete because Roma are not entirely convinced about letting the 22-year-old leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.
Under has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Turkish club Basaksehir for a reported transfer fee of €14.25 million.
