From Milan: Piatek says no to Roma move
02 January at 14:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piatek has rejected a move to league rivals AS Roma in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club ever since the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free-transfer.
There have been reports of interest from Roma in Piatek as they continue their hunt for a striker who can play a backup role of first-choice forward Edin Dzeko.
As per the latest report, both Milan and Roma had discussions over a possible swap which would have included Piatek and Diego Perotti changing their respective clubs.
However, the deal was rejected by the 24-year-old who is not eager to play a role of a backup striker at Roma.
Piatek has been at Milan since January 2019 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments