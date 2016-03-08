From Milan, Pioli uncertain to complete contract with Rossoneri
24 December at 13:55Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s manager Stefano Pioli is uncertain to complete his contract with the club, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 54-year-old replaced Marco Giampaolo on the bench at the San Siro on a deal which is supposed to last till the summer of 2021.
However, as per the latest report, Pioli’s performance will be evaluated at the end of the season and then it will be decided whether he will continue or there will be a replacement in charge of the Rossoneri for the 2020-21 season.
In his first 10 games in charge, the former Inter Milan manager has managed to secure just three wins along with three draws and four defeats which left the club on the 11th position of the league table going in to the winter break with 21 points after 17 matches, 14-behind fourth-placed AS Roma.
One of those defeats came in the match against Atalanta on December 22 where Milan suffered a 5-0 thrashing which was their worst defeat in decades.
