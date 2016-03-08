From Milan: PSV Eindhoven interested in Ricardo Rodriguez
03 January at 11:05Dutch club PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s veteran left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
As per the latest report, PSV have shown interest signing Rodriguez in the mid-season transfer window and it is believed that the player himself is eager for a move to Netherlands as well.
The 27-year-old has been at Milan since the summer of 2017 when he moved from German Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.
Since then, Rodriguez has represented his current club in 93 matches in all competitions, managing to score four goals along with providing five assists.
