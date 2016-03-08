From Milan: Rebic likely to return to Eintracht Frankfurt in summer of 2020
26 December at 18:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-form striker Ante Rebic is set to return to his parent club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2020, as per Mediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international is currently going through a two-year loan deal with the Milan-based club who also have an option to make the deal permanent.
However, the 26-year-old has been struggling to adjust to life in Italy and has only managed 554 minutes of first-team football at Milan where he has not been able to score or provide an assist.
For this purpose, as per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are considering sending Rebic back to his parent club in the summer of 2020.
Rebic joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016 from Serie A outfit Fiorentina where he had a relatively successful time after managing to score 25 goals along with providing 12 assists in 100 appearances in all competitions.
