From Milan, two conditions set for departure of Piatek
13 January at 16:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have set two conditions for the departure of striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window, as per Il Giornale cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on a free-transfer once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.
There have been reports of interest in Piatek from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur who are eager to sign a striker in order to fill the void created by the long-term absence of star striker Harry Kane.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy have decided to put two conditions for the departure of Piatek in the January transfer window.
Those conditions are that the player will only going to be allowed to leave on a permanent transfer and the offer should not be less than €30 million.
