From Milan: West Ham scouts to observe Franck Kessie
06 January at 14:20English Premier League outfit West Ham United’s scouts will be in the stands to observe Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club due to disciplinary problems in the recent past.
There have been reports of interest in the 23-year-old from number of clubs in the Premier League and as per the latest report, West Ham’s scouts will be present in the stands to observe the performance of the midfielder in the match against Sampdoria.
Kessie has officially joined Milan on a permanent move in the summer of 2019 from league rivals Atalanta for a reported transfer fee of €24 million.
However, Kessie has been at San Siro since the summer of 2017 when he came on a two-year loan deal and till now has represented his current club in 111 matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals along with providing five assists.
