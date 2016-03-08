From Moise Kean to Jadon Sancho: The best goal scorers in Europe born in 2000

Moise Kean was Juventus' star of the night yesterday, scoring a brace against Udinese and guaranteeing his team a 4-1 win at the Allianz Stadium. The freshly 19-year-old striker is one of the brightest talents in the world of football and seems hungry for more space and playing time.



Kean has scored three goals this season in just 5 appearances, averaging one goal every 54 minutes. Around Europe, the numbers he has are uncommon, especially in the major competitions of the old continent, where the youngest player still struggle to find space.



Kean is an exception, one of the best of his generation in terms of results collected so far. However, there are several other players in Europe born in 2000 who have been shining this season, despite their very young age.



