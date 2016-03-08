From Monaco: 'PSG's Mbappe will go to Real Madrid'
28 November at 17:30Vice-president of Monaco, Vadim Vasilyev, discussed French star Kylian Mbappé in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the former Monaco forward.
"He will go to Real Madrid, it seems inevitable to me. That club is the most important for him. Real's offer was lower, but he said: ‘I feel it's too early, I only played a year in my country, I'm Parisian, I don't want to leave my country like that. I want to become first great here, the Real will wait.’.”
The 20-year-old French striker, who joined Paris Saint Germain from Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth around €180 million and has quickly become one of the most exciting and talented young footballers in the world. He won the World Cup with France last summer, even scoring in the World Cup final.
Apollo Heyes
