From Montolivo to Marchisio and Llorente: the hottest free-agents

There is no shortage of free-agents in the market, as the summer transfer windows heads towards the conclusive phase.



In defense, many knowledge from the Italian league dominate: Rami was unloaded from Marseille, Paletta left Jiangsu Suning. Abate and Caceres, on the other hand, after saying goodbye to Milan and Juve, evaluate the best option.



At Parma, they're keeping close eyes on Fabio Coentrao : the former Real Madrid can be a reinforcement of experience for the D'Aversa defense.



In midfield, here is a pair made in Italy: Marchisio could follow Balotelli to Brescia after the experience at Zenit, while Montolivo was probed by Cremonese.



They are joined by Andrea Bertolacci , probed by Spal and Atalanta. There is also the option of a former Milan player in Keisuke Honda.



Fiorentina are currently dreaming of Franck Ribery, while Sampdoria continue to work on Hatem Ben Arfa. Daniel Sturridge and Fredy Guarin are also free, with the midfielder offered to Genoa and Sturridge offered to Atalanta.



