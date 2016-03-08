...
From Mourinho to the surprise Henry: The top 5 highest-paid managers of the season

01 April at 16:45
In the current world of football, it seems that the difference between the salaries of players and coaches is diminishing, with some of the world's top managers earning the same or even bigger amounts than the highest-paid footballers.

This is mainly a trend in England and Spain (especially at Barcelona and Real Madrid). However, as shown in a ranking created by France Football, some managers in teams that are somewhat unimaginable to pay enormous amounts, get paid even more than those at much wealthier clubs.

Click on the gallery to see the top 5 highest-paid managers in the 2018/19 season across Europe.

