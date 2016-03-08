From Naples: Gattuso, De Laurentiis meeting likely on Monday
09 December at 12:45Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis is likely to meet former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso on Monday, as per TuttoSport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Current manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly on the brink after series of under-par performances from the team in the recent past which is why the Naples-based outfit are currently placed on the seventh position of the league table, eight points behind fourth-placed Cagliari.
As per the latest report, De Laurentiis decided to sack Ancelotti as the manager of the first-team during the first-half in the match against Udinese at the weekend where the Napoli produced another lackluster performance.
The report further stated that for this purpose, the 70-year-old will meet Gattuso on Monday to discuss about the possibility of him replacing Ancelotti on the bench.
The 41-year-old is out of job since the summer when he left the Milan-based club after failing to guide them back to the UEFA Champions League.
