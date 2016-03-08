Napoli, Meret reveals: 'Buffon is my idol'
16 November at 21:00Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret spoke to Sky Sports referencing career highlights and inspirations:
"My most beautiful memory? My save on Salah in the Champions League.
My idol? Gigi Buffon. Best goalkeeper? Ederson is the best with the feet, whilst Alisson is the most confident. The most complete of all is Handanovic .
The player who kicks stronger than all? Milik. I want to win something both with Napoli and with the Italian national team ".
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments