From Nordahl to Balotelli: Piatek the fastest player to score 6 AC Milan goals
17 February at 16:15AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-1 yesterday in a thrilling matchup in Bergamo. Krzsystof Piatek was the difference in the direct Champions League clash, scoring a great brace to help his team hold on the fourth position in Serie A. His two goals also rewrote history yesterday evening, as he reached a tally of 6 goals as the fastest player in the history of the club, as reported by Milan TV.
The 23-year-old Polish attacker is without a doubt one of the key faces of Gennaro Gattuso's team in the last month and has immediately conquered the coach, fans and the starting position. Besides his achievement mentioned above, his brace against Atalanta helped him reach an average of one goal per 60 minutes played in the Rossoneri shirt so far.
In both Genoa and Milan, Piatek has so far scored 25 goals in 26 matches across all competitions since arriving in Italy in the summer as an unknown player for most Serie A fans.
Click on the gallery to see the top 5 fastest players to reach a tally of 6 goals in the whole history of Milan.
Go to comments