From Pogba to Alex Sandro: Juventus-Man United axis heats up ahead of January transfer market
05 November at 16:30Juventus-Manchester United will once again be much more than a simple fundamental challenge in the Champions League. The three points at stake can, of course, give an important signal for both clubs, as the English club risks qualification, while the Italians could secure first place in the group two matches in advance.
But there is much more to this matchup, because between the two clubs, in view of January and June, there are dense negotiations regarding several players on the market.
The first name and the 'warmest' one is that of Mehdi Benatia. The Moroccan wants to play on a regular basis and is thinking of a departure in January. Manchester United are desperate for a defensive reinforcement and are ready to deal with the Bianconeri.
At the same time, Jose Mourinho is looking to reinforce the fullback department already in January and would like to add Alex Sandro to his team, with the player's renewal with Juve still seemingly distant.
For June, United are keeping track of Paulo Dybala and Joao Cancelo, but Juventus have no intention of selling the two. Rather, as reported by Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici is already moving on three big objectives.
The first, the real market dream, would be to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin and it is not excluded that an attempt could be made already in January. Then there is the jewel with an expiring contract - Anthony Martial - who is also a target for Inter and who could leave Manchester on a free transfer.
Finally, David De Gea must not be forgotten. His contract is also expiring and the goalkeeper was proposed by Mendes to Juventus in view of the end of the season. Moves and intertwining that could soon animate the market. Juventus-Manchester United is much more than just a game.
