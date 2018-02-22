From Pogba to Bonucci: five former footballers Juventus are not missing at all

Juventus sealed their seventh consecutive league title after their 0-0 draw against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. During the last seven years, the Old Lady has seen several of their star players leave the club and that has hardly made an impact in their efforts to dominate in Italy.



Paul Pogba



The France international moved to Manchester United for a then world record fee in the summer of 2016. His departure did not have a massive blow as their recent performances have shown that Juvenutus do not miss Paul Pogba.



Leonardo Bonucci



Leonardo Bonucci surprised everyone when the reports started emerging that he wants to leave the Turin club. The Italian international finally got his wish when Leonardo Bonucci moved to AC Milan last summer. Looking at the two club’s league position, it looks like Juventus are not missing him at all.



Alvaro Morata



This is one deal where both Juventus and the player did not have any control at all. Real Madrid triggered the buy back option, even though Morata wanted to continue at Juventus.



Arturo Vidal



The Chilean moved to Bayern Munich and has won the Bundesliga every season. Guess, neither of them is missing each other.



Patrice Evra



Evra has struggled to impress after leaving Juventus. The former Manchester United left back was at the twilight of his career, so it was nice for Juve to allow him leave.

