From Pogba to Chiesa: Juventus' main transfer targets under Sarri
18 June at 09:45A new era has started at Juventus, the era of Maurizio Sarri and the Bianconeri want it to be a successful one, which is why the management was to grant the former Chelsea and Napoli man a competitive squad to fight on all fronts.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the biggest objectives are Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. Other names are Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nicolo Zaniolo.
Pogba has made it known that he is ready for a new challenge and Juve would like to take advantage of the good relations with Raiola. Regarding Chiesa, the Bianconeri must convince the new president of Fiorentina Commisso, who seems unwilling to deprive himself of his jewel.
But the club is also focused on the outgoing transfer market. Joao Cancelo is set for a move to Manchester City, while Mandzukic and Khedira could also leave. Some players will have to be evaluated by Sarri, Paulo Dybala above all. If he stays, perhaps he will have to start over from a new position.
