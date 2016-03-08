From Pogba to Emre Can: Juventus free agent signings under Marotta
21 June at 16:20When Andrea Agnelli was appointed as Juventus' new chairman in 2010, Agnelli appointed Giuseppe Marotta as the director general of sport. Since Giuseppe Marotta arrived at the Turin club, the Old Lady have signed several star players on a free transfer over the years.
On the eve of Emre Can set to join Juventus on a free transfer, we take a look at Giuseppe Marotta’s signings for nothing for almost a decade. Andre Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Fernando Llorente, Kingsley Coman, Sami Khedira, Dani Alves and now Emre Can.
Andre Pirlo joined Juventus on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2011. Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to keep Paul Pogba at Manchester United as he joined Juventus in 2011, only to return to Old Trafford in 2016.
Kingsley Coman was let go by Paris Saint Germain and Sami Khedria came after his contract expired at Real Madrid. Emre Can will be joining Juve after he was released by Liverpool after the end of the last season.
