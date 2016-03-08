From Pogba to Icardi: Sarri's Juventus transfer targets revealed
15 June at 12:55Juventus are ready for an overhaul under their new manager Maurizio Sarri, as per a report published in Tuttosport.
The 60-year-old is set to become the new coach of the Turin-based club and is likely to make some notable changes ahead of the next campaign.
As per the report, Sarri wants to have a midfield partnership duo out of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Paris Saint Germain’s Adrien Rabiot.
In the other areas, the former Napoli manager also likes Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and wants to have him as the team’s number one striker.
On the defensive front, there are number of changes expected as well where PSG’s Marquinhos and Real Madrid’s Marcelo are being linked with a move to Italy in order to bolster the defensive line ahead of the next campaign.
With the arrival of all these players, it will be interesting to see what Juventus will do with players like Paulo Dybala, Mario Manzukic and Douglas Costa who could all leave the club like Joao Cancelo who is close to joining Manchester City.
Go to comments