From Pogba to Ronaldo: the best Juventus XI of the decade

​From 2010 to today. In two days, not only will the year end, but the whole decade. Ten years of success: 8 Scudetti, 4 Coppa Italia and 4 Supercoppa as well as many goals. From Del Piero to Ronaldo - Pogba, Vidal, Pirlo, Marchisio - the BBBC. Certainly, Juve have had many great players.



Over the past ten years, five managers have been in charge of the Bianconeri: some have won, some have amazed and excited, others have made it to the Champions League final. This decade has been far from bad for the club, rather exactly the opposite.



In this decade, the club has returned to shine, win and compete at the top of the world. A continuous evolution, on and off the field, which has made it great. Of course, they have the amazing players that have come and gone over the years to thanks.



