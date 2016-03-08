From Portugal: Benfica make key decision on Florentino amid AC Milan interest
28 January at 17:30In recent days, Florentino Luis has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan this month. However, despite the Rossoneri's interest, the player will stay at Benfica until the end of the season. According to Bola Branca, they have decided to keep him.
As stated by the report, despite the signing of Weigl, the manager will continue to count on the 20-year-old for the remainder of the season. Although, in the last games, the defensive midfielder hasn't been a regular in the starting eleven.
Many scouts of European clubs have observed Florentina as of late, some probing the ground for a potential transfer. However, in this transfer window - as agreed by the president and the manager - they won't part ways with the starlet.
In other words, Milan will have to look elsewhere for a midfielder, although there isn't much time left until the window closes.
