From Portugal: Cancelo is too expensive, Inter make bid for Arsenal target
08 June at 14:45Inter have made an offer to sign Cristiano Piccini, Record claims. The Italian right-back is a product of Fiorentina academy and his performances in the Portuguese league and in the European field have attracted the interest of many top clubs.
According to the Portuguese paper, Inter have offered Sporting Lisbon € 15 million to sign the 26-year-old.
The offer includes € 5 million in add-ons.
Piccini joined Sporting CP one year ago when the Liga Sagres giants signed him from Betis for € 3 million.
The contract of the Italian defender expires in 2022 and Arsenal are also being linked with signing him in the summer. The arrival of Stephan Lichtsteiner in North London, however, suggest the Gunners won’t try to sign Piccini unless Bellerin is sold.
Record claims Inter have retired from the race to sign Joao Cancelo who is too expensive for the nerazzurri’s finances.
The Portuguese defender made return to Valencia after a one-year loan spell at Inter and now both Juve and Manchester United want to sign him which is one of the reasons why Cancelo has rejected a chance to move to Watford.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments