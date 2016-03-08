From Portugal: Inter are back for Acuña; new offer to Sporting
04 January at 18:45Inter are not only thinking about the midfield and attack, but also the flanks. According to the Portuguese outlet O'Jogo (via Calciomercato.com), the Nerazzurri have once again set their sights on Sporting Lisbon's Argentine fullback Marcos Acuña.
Per the report, none other than Antonio Conte has requested the player and Marotta is at work to satisfy his manager. After Sporting rejected their first offer, a €1m paid loan with an option to buy at €10m, Inter have upped their proposal.
In the first meeting, the Portuguese side expressed the intention to sell him permanently. However, Inter can't satisfy this request due to Financial Fair Play. Instead, Inter decided to increase the loan amount, as well as the buy-out clause, which could become obligatory.
The president of Sporting, Frederico Varandas, has declared that they aren't willing to drop below €15-20. Now it's up to the agents to try to close this distance.
