From Portugal: Inter to consider Marcos Acuna
01 January at 23:00Inter will be in the winter market for a left wing-back or left full-back. This has not been a secret at Inter HQ as director Beppe Marotta and coach Antonio Conte are looking to take advantage of the January period to strengthen the weak positions in their side.
For the moment, the main and only aim for the LWB position is Marcos Alonso of Chelsea. The former Conte player would relish the chance to link up with his former boss at Inter, and an offer is in the works as we speak.
Not only Marcos Alonso though. As O Jogo reports, the Nerazzurri are also thinking about Marcos Acuna of Sporting Lisbon (via calciomercato) , also appreciated and followed by Napoli. According to the Portuguese media, the Zhang family club offered 1 million euros for the loan, with a redemption right set at 9 million.
This initial proposal was sent back to the sender by the Lions, who ask for 20 million for the fullback.
Anthony Privetera
