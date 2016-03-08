From Portugal: Man City ready to pay Joao Felix' release clause but Juve remain at the window
19 April at 18:30Joao Felix is one of the most appreciated players in world football at the moment. The Portuguese talent is performing at a high level on a consistent basis and many clubs have him on their radar, ready to reinforce their team's with his services.
Juventus are interested in the player and talks about him at every opportunity with his powerful agent Jorge Mendes. But in Portugal, there are news that Paratici will definitely not be very happy about.
As reported during the Mais Bastidores program on Televisão Independente, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City would be ready to shell out 120 million on the player, which is equal to the release clause set in his Benfica contract.
The English club, freshly eliminated from the Champions League against Tottenham, is serious about Felix and want to beat the competition of Juventus and Real Madrid for the player. But the Bianconeri remain at the window anyway and the positive relationship with Mendes could prove to be decisive in the negotiations.
