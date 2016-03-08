From Portugal: Real Madrid reach agreement for Man Utd target

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly reach an agreement to sign Manchester United and Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes.Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to Man United this past summer but a move never materialised. He was also linked with a switch to Tottenham, but Sporting refused to sell the player for the fee that Spurs were offering.Corriere da Manha in Portugal say Real have reached an agreement of 75 million euros for Fernandes, who has given his approval to the move. The outlet states that Fernandes will spend a season on loan at Sporting before moving to the Bernabeu.