From Portugal: Real Madrid reach agreement for Man Utd target

31 August at 16:35
Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly reach an agreement to sign Manchester United and Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to Man United this past summer but a move never materialised. He was also linked with a switch to Tottenham, but Sporting refused to sell the player for the fee that Spurs were offering.

Corriere da Manha in Portugal say Real have reached an agreement of 75 million euros for Fernandes, who has given his approval to the move. The outlet states that Fernandes will spend a season on loan at Sporting before moving to the Bernabeu.

For more transfer and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.