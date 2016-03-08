From PSG to Roma and Inter: Where will Mourinho coach next season?
05 May at 13:15PSG, Bayern, Inter, Lyon, the Portuguese national team, even Celtic Glasgow and now Roma. Where will the Special One coach next season?
Corriere della Sera writes that at the age of 56, Mourinho is looking (desperate, no, but pressing, yes) for a bench that will make him immediately forget the bitterness of his disappointing experience at Manchester United, where the Europa League victory in 2017 was not enough for him to avoid being sacked last December.
The Italian paper also adds: "Many people are convinced that behind the unstoppable series of rumours there is a rather precise strategy of Mourinho's entourage, aimed at keeping his technical quotations high."
"The Special One inevitably does not have the same appeal as a few years ago: the adventure ended badly in Manchester but it is not only that, there is more: coaches also live in fashions and today many clubs seem to be oriented towards figures that are oriented in a more innovative fashion," the paper adds.
Go to comments