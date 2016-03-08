From quarrels to hyper-offensive football: here is why Juventus sold Cancelo
08 August at 18:15Details have emerged about why Joao Cancelo has been sold by Juventus, with suggestions saying that multiple quarrels and hyper-offensive football are major reasons for that.
Cancelo has now joined Man City on a cash plus Danilo deal and was announced as a City player yesterday.
But we understand that Juventus were keen on selling the Portuguese well before the summer transfer window began and they had been annoyed by his attitude.
Maurizio Sarri's entry at Juve saw the Italian not like the tactical approach of Cancelo, who Sarri believes is too attack minded than he wants his right-back to be even though he is very good technically.
Max Allegri was not having a good relationship with Cancelo, who made multiple defensive errors and was often involved in arguments and verbal clashes with people at the club.
Cancelo's sale presents a capital profit of around 20 million euros for the bianconeri and that is a reason in itself. They also got a replacement in exchange- someone who can defend better than Cancelo.
