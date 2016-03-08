From Raiola to Deschamps: all those present in Turin for Juve-Ajax
16 April at 12:45Turin will be in the centre of the football world tonight, with Juventus facing off against Ajax at the Allianz Stadium. Many famous footballers, agents and coaches will be present to watch the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Mino Raiola will be present at the match, as it is also "his" game. There will be many of his jewels in the field, including Moise Kean and Matthijs de Ligt. In regards to Kean's renewal, there is a meeting planned for after the quarterfinal.
The attacker's contract is expiring in June 2020 and the negotiations have been drafted for a long time. The obstacle is not in the economic aspect but the technical project. The feeling is that the renewal will eventually come, with a net increase in the salary that can be even higher than 2 million euros and a more important role for the player in Allegri's team.
Meanwhile, the future of the Dutch starlet is a bit more unclear. "Raiola will decide my future," the Ajax captain said. Tonight, de Ligt will play one of the important games of his career which could have an impact on his future destination as well as possibly his price tag.
Jorge Mendes will also be present at the Allianz Stadium to watch his client Cristiano Ronaldo in action. But he won't be alone. Benfica representatives will be present with him, ready to carry on the negotiations with Juve for Joao Felix. The first move in this sense was Mendes' rejection of the clubs' attempt to raise Felix' release clause from 120 million euros to 200 million.
The price, therefore, does not change for now. The will of the player and his manager is to move from Lisbon and Juventus remains perhaps the most appreciated destination, despite City's, United's and Real Madrid's interest.
Other than the two agents, Didier Deschamps and Antonio Conte will also be in the stands for the match. The current coach of France is being rumoured to be one of the names considered for the after-Allegri era. Officially Deschamps will be in Turin to observe Blaise Matuidi, while his collaborators will be in Barcelona for the match against United.
On the other hand for Conte, the Stadium has always been a home and he left his mark there for three seasons. His presence never goes unnoticed and he too is a possible candidate for the bench in case Allegri and Juventus choose to part ways at the end of the season.
Go to comments