From Ramsey to Calhanoglu and Rodriguez: Who will challenge Mancini

Italy will have been relieved to see temselves some of the heavyweights when the draw was annoucned for Euro 2020 yesterday.There was no sign of France or Portugal, while Germany, Spain & the Netherlands were all avoided. But that doesn't mean there won't be threats and challenges for Roberto Mancini & his men.In Group A of Euro 2020 the Italy of Mancini will face Switzerland, Turkey and Wales, a balanced group with three young nations and who can count on different individual insiders who who play or have played in Serie A. These are the players who can make the Azzurri's path even more difficult in the group stage.Starting with Switzerland (will face the Azzurri on June 17), are driven on the bench by former Lazio man Petkovic. Freuler and Ricardo Rodriguez are accompanied by former Serie A players such as Lichsteiner, Seferovic, Shaqiri and Widmer.Time for Turkey, who face Italy on debut on June 12th, where the Milan player Calhanoglu , the Juventus Demiral and the Roma player Under are the stars of a selection that with Gunes as coach has shown a positive turn.Last but not least the Wales, who face Italy on June 27. Giggs national team counts on a collective that is perhaps less balanced than those of Switzerland and Turkey.Despite this there are no shortage of interesting young players like Mepham and Ampadu in defense, Woodburn in midfield, James and Wilson up front, supported by experts such as Joe Allen and Ashley Williams .Against Italy, however, Wales can also boast the talent of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale. Ramsey's pin for Juve and the national team, always as playmaker, was really decisive for access to Euro 2020: his one-two which spread Hungary in the last round was the icing on the cake of a start to the season on the mend after the initial physical problems.And then there is Bale. the same Bale at ends with Real Madrid, but when he defends the colours of his homeland he transforms himself and finds the smile again. Bale will no doubt be looking to replicate the fond memories of Euro 2016.Three teams, three different philosophies: Switzerland, Turkey and Wales, three obstacles to be reckoned with for Mancini's Italy.Anthony Privetera