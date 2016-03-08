From Rangnick to the Emery idea: Gazidis considering options for AC Milan bench

In a particular period not only for Italian but also international football, AC Milan continues its assessments on the profile to which to entrust its bench next season. Stefano Pioli has not had the opportunity to secure a future with the club in the last couple of weeks and for this reason, his confirmation seems less and less likely with each passing day.the name of Ralf Rangnick to replace Pioli always remains on Gazidis' list. Contacts between the two have continued over the last few days via conference call but the main obstacle concerns the budget to be made available to the German coach, who demands control and responsibility. A direct confrontation is expected as soon as possible to try to define the details of the new agreement.But Rangnick is not the only candidate for the Rossoneri bench. The management has also had contacts with the entourage of Marcelino in the last few days. Another name is that of Unai Emery, another important and international name on which Milan could focus.