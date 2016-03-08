From round 1 to Coppa Italia final: all the important Serie A dates revealed

The Lega Serie A has formalized the calendar for the 2019-20 season. The league campaign will start on August 25th (Sunday), although pending the official announcement, it will be already on Sunday the 24th.



It will end on May 24th, 2020. Four international breaks are scheduled: September 8, October 13, November 17 and March 29, 2020. One weekend (28-29 December) will not be played, with the last round of the year being on December 22. The league will resume on January 5 in 2020. There will also be three mid-week rounds: September 25, October 30 and April 22.



The start of the Coppa Italia was also officially announced. It will begin on August 4 with the matches of the first qualifying round and will end with the final on May 13, 2020.