From Sarri to Pogba: all the latest on Juve's market

How the new look Juventus will line up next season is starting to take place.



Firstly, the bianconeri must choose the successor of Massimiliano Allegri, who confirmed this farewell almost three weeks ago. Maurizio Sarri remains in pole position, although the rumours about Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola will not go away.



Once the manager for next season is confirmed, the club will then turn their attention to strengthening the midfield.



The names of Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Federico Chiesa continue to be linked with the Italian champions.



