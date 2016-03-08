From Sarri to Pogba: all the latest on Juve's market

05 June at 16:45
How the new look Juventus will line up next season is starting to take place.
 
Firstly, the bianconeri must choose the successor of Massimiliano Allegri, who confirmed this farewell almost three weeks ago. Maurizio Sarri remains in pole position, although the rumours about Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola will not go away.
 
Once the manager for next season is confirmed, the club will then turn their attention to strengthening the midfield.
 
The names of Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Federico Chiesa continue to be linked with the Italian champions.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.