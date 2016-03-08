...
From Schick to Pastore: Monchi's top 10 worst Roma transfers

09 March at 12:00
After the sacking of Eusebio Di Francesco, sporting director Monchi has also left Roma and is likely to join Unai Emery at Arsenal. The sporting director is well-known for his good eye on talents and often turbulent transfer markets, with many departures as well as arrivals. Many consider him one of the best in the business as a great seller and buyer but the truth is, he has made many mistakes during his tenure at Roma.

Click on the gallery to see Monchi's top 10 worst transfers during his time as Roma's sporting director.

