From Scotland: Juve keeping tabs on Rangers’ midfielder
02 December at 11:05
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are keeping tabs on the Scottish club Rangers’ midfielder Glen Kamara, as per Daily Record cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Finland international is highly-rated in the football community—especially in Scotland—and as per the latest report, the Turin-based club are looking to bring the midfielder to the club in the near future.
Kamara has been at Rangers since January 2019 and till now has represented his current club in 38 matches in all competition where he has managed to score two goals and provided three assists.
