From Sensi to Romagnoli: The derby under Mancini's eyes ahead of the Euros

Inter-Milan won't just be a battle between Eriksen and Ibrahimovic, although there has been a lot of talk about the two in the build-up for the game. In the San Siro stands, an important man will be present to watch: Italy manager Roberto Mancini.At the end of the season, the manager will have to make a final decision on his squad for the Euros this summer. There are already a few certainties in the squad from Milan and Inter, such as Gigio Donnarumma and Nicolo Barella.However, there are also many doubts to be resolved and the first concerns Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, who in recent times seems to have lost his place to Francesco Acerbi of Lazio. He will have to regain the confidence of the coach even if the call-up may not be at risk.Then again, there are some players that could miss out: Stefano Sensi, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria. Sensi will have to prove that he can overcome his physical struggles, as the competition in midfield is fierce.On the right, there are many options, but the manager has no preference for that position. Certainly, tonight's match will be an opportunity to impress Mancini.