From Spain: AC Milan favourites to sign former Juventus striker
10 May at 13:10According to the latest reports from Levante-EMV, AC Milan lead the race to sign Valencia striker Simone Zaza during this summer’s transfer window.
The 26-year-old Italian internationalist is expected to leave Los Che come the end of the season, with coach Marcelino setting his sights on a ‘more dynamic profile’ after guiding them to the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The former Sassuolo and Juventus hitman would have ‘no problem’ staying at Mestalla, though he is keen to resolve his future one way or another quickly. Despite scoring 18 goals in a season-and-a-half with the club, he has fallen down their pecking order in recent months.
Indeed, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso has made no secret of the fact that Il Diavolo are in the market for attacking reinforcements, while he is said to have identified Zaza as ‘one of the players to rebuild the club’s identity’.
However, the Spaniards have reportedly set an asking price of around €25 million which may be prohibitive, given the Milanese giants’ continued struggle to adhere to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
