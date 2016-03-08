From Spain: AC Milan ready to make new assault on Barcelona outcast
04 April at 14:00Ivan Rakitic has been a name circulating in the media for some time now, being linked to a move away from Barcelona and expressing his dissatisfaction with the lack of playing time in Spain. The Croatian midfielder has always been an idea for several Italian clubs, including AC Milan.
The player was targetted by the Rossoneri on numerous occasions in the past and one of these occasions was recently described by former sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli in an exclusive interview to Calciomercato.com in which he described his trip to Barcelona to try and convince the Croat to join the Milan project.
There have been talks about a possible move even a bit more recently, with the presence of Zvonimir Boban at Casa Milan perhaps giving Milan a slight advantage.
However, even now after Boban's departure from the club, the Rakitic idea could be back in fashion. According to Mundo Deportivo (via calciomercat.com), Milan are ready to make another assault in the summer. Ivan Gazidis did not close the door to experienced players and the Croatian would be perfect for the new Milan project.
