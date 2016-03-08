From Spain: AC Milan target offered to Real Madrid

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the protagonists of the ongoing transfer market and with several days till the end of the window, the player has yet to make a move from Sporting, despite his departure being seemingly inevitable for several months in advance.



According to AS, the Portuguese club have offered their start midfielder to Real Madrid and have set the asking price for Fernandes at 70 million euros, giving Jorge Mendes the go-ahead to deal with the Los Blancos.



The player was linked to moves to the Premier League in July, in particular, Tottenham and Manchester United but both clubs were not ready to offer the amount requested and their proposals were declined. In recent weeks there were also reports of AC Milan's interest in the player, although the Rossoneri are now mainly focused on selling players.