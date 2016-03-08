From Spain: AC Milan tracking Barcelona loanee Cucurella

One of AC Milan's ideas ahead of next season is to find an alternative to Ricardo Rodriguez, the most used outfield player by Gattuso this season. Rossoneri scouts are paying particular attention to Spanish football and a fullback playing for Eibar.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Milan would be very interested in Marc Cucurella, a left winger who prefers to play as a fullback but can cover all the roles on the left side of the pitch. Cucurella's future, at the moment, is uncertain.



The player is on loan from Barcelona with the option to buy for Eibar set at 2 million euros. However, the Catalan club have a counter-option of 4 million. Borussia Dortmund and Moenchengladbach are also interested in the player.