Andre Silva joined Milan last season from Porto as he cost the rossoneri 38 million euros. He hasn't lived up to the expectations as his future is now in doubt. According to Spanish news outlet AS.com, it seems like Sevilla reportedly found an agreement with AC Milan for the loan of Andre Silva. They add that he can already arrive in Spain to undergo his medicals in the coming hours. A loan is likely what Milan want as they want him to get playing time and keep developping. More to come...