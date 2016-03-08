From Spain: Arsenal asked to pay €35M to sign Real Madrid midfielder
24 October at 10:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have asked Arsenal to pay €35 million if they want to permanently sign young midfielder Dani Ceballos, as per El Desmarque.
The Spain international has been with the Gunners on a season-long loan where he has impressed the management with his versatility and game awareness.
It is believe that Arsenal are interested in making Ceballos loan deal permanent and as per the latest report, the Los Blancos’ hierarchy have demanded €35 million for the 23-year-old
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments