The young star has still found himself being included in Didier Deschamps’ Final 23 squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The 21-year-old has scored four times and made six assists in all competitions this season.

According to COPE, the Frenchman won’t be leaving. There were reports that he wanted to go to Arsenal on a season-long loan.

There was talk that Liverpool wanted him, but that the Reds were interested only if they lost Mo Salah to Real Madrid.

The latest news is that the Catalans are set to agree to to terms with Antoine Griezmann, who could well usurp him in attack.

Dembele rose to prominence after a spectacular season at Borussia in 2016-2017, one in which he scored eight goals and made 18 assists.

The French international was signed last summer for €150 million, but has only made 14 appearances across all competitions.